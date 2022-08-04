CM KCR inaugurates Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre

Published: Updated On - 01:55 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Telangana M Mahendar Reddy and other officials.

The command and control centre was constructed at a cost of over 600 crores. The foundation of the building was laid in the year 2017.

