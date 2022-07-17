CM KCR inspects flood affected Bhadrachalam, holds review meeting

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:35 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Kothagudem: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao have arrived in Bhadrachalam in the district on Sunday to inspect the flood situation in the wake of heavy inflow into river Godavari.

He offered ‘Shanti Puja’ to Godavari on the bridge across the river and inspected Godavari karakatta. Later he visited a rehabilitation centre in Bhadrachalam town and interacted with people evacuated from flood affected areas.

Later he held a review meeting with ministers, district officials and flood duty officers.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and others accompanied the Chief Minister.

