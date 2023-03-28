CM KCR issues directions for distribution of rain relief, Gruha Lakshmi funds

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao issued directions for the Rs 10,000 per acre rain damage relief to be deposited directly into bank accounts of farmers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:53 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Hyderabad: Setting in motion the process to extend financial assistance to farmers hit by unseasonal rains and also for beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday issued directions for the Rs 10,000 per acre rain damage relief to be deposited directly into bank accounts of farmers.

At a review meeting here, the Chief Minister also asked officials to immediately initiate measures for extending the assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to beneficiaries constructing houses under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Reviewing different issues ranging from issuance of pattas for podu lands to the sheep distribution scheme in the presence of Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials, Chandrashekhar Rao also issued instructions to District Collectors to conduct a cluster-wise survey involving Agriculture Extension Officers and to submit a detailed report on the rain damage apart from directing the Chief Secretary to deposit the financial assistance directly into the farmers’ bank accounts.

As for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to take up steps to frame guidelines for the scheme and issue them at the earliest.

With State government working out a permanent solution for addressing the podu lands issue, he enquired about the preparedness of the administration for issuing pattas to beneficiaries. Officials informed that pass books pertaining to four lakh acres to be handed over to 1.55 lakh beneficiaries were printed and ready for distribution.

With the officials stating that they were prepared to launch distribution of pattas for podu lands, the Chief Minister said a date would be announced shortly for beginning the exercise.

As for the second phase of the sheep distribution programme across the State, the Chief Minister directed District Collectors to begin the programme soon and clarified that sheep procurement would be taken up under the aegis of the respective District Collectors. Accordingly, the procurement and distribution of sheep should be taken up, he said.

Rs 1 crore for Bhadrachalam Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavalu

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has sanctioned Rs 1 crore from the Chief Minister’s Special Fund for conducting the Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavalu at Bhadrachalam as part of Sri Rama Navami festivities on Thursday.

Due to the Covid impact, the Bhadrachalam temple management had suffered huge revenue losses during the last two years. Following an appeal from the Endowments Department, the Chief Minister decided to release the funds. He directed officials to perform the Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam on a grand note.