CM KCR, KTR supporting Khammam development: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar felicitated Mayor P Neeraja at KMC building in Khammam on Saturday.

Khammam: The incumbent council of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) celebrated its first anniversary in the office. A celebration was held at the newly constructed KMC building complex here on Saturday. Mayor P Neeraja along the corporators cut a cake marking the occasion. SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar who attended the celebration congratulated Mayor and corporators.

Speaking on the occasion Vijay Kumar said Khammam city has witnessed rapid development with the support from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. He advised the corporators to strive to address public problems in their respective municipal divisions to gain their support and accolades. Mayor thanked the corporators and the district administration for their support in executing development works.

Minister Ajay Kumar who interacted with the corporators and the Mayor through a video call extended greetings to them. It was happy to see that the second municipal council led by the TRS celebrating its first anniversary in office, he said. Steps were being taken for a sustained development of Khammam city. The city’s development was neglected by the previous government’s led by Congress and TDP. There was a visible difference in the city in terms of development before and after the formation of Telangana, he said.

Khammam’s unprecedented growth has become possible because of the constant support and funds provided by the Chief Minister and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. There was a great improvement in water and electricity supply, Ajay Kumar added.

