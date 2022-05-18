CM KCR lauds Saalumarada Thimmakka’s commitment to nature

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:32 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday praised the commitment of 111-year-old ‘Saalumarada’ Thimmakka, who won the Padma Shri for her legendary environmental work.

Thimmakka, popular as Vruksha Matha, was felicitated by the Chief Minister during a high level meeting on Haritha Haram and Palle Pragati at Pragati Bhavan. Hoping that Thimmakka will inspire people of Telangana, the Chief Minister said the plantation drive laid a strong path to keep alive the future generations.

“Thimmakka has dedicated her entire life to mother nature. No one will ever match her commitment to conserve the environment. I hope she continues to lead a happy life with good health,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Thimmakka said the State government’s initiative to take up the plantation programme while continuing it every year and safeguarding the saplings clearly showed the Chief Minister’s commitment to the protection of nature.

“The fruit orchards planted under the Haritha Haram programme will also help animals,” Thimmakka said, adding that she would be sending fruit saplings to the government.

#GreenIndiaChallenge is delighted to have #Padmashree Smt. #SaalumaradaThimmakka garu and happy to plant a sapling along with her today.

My pleasure that she has announced an award from Thimmakka Green Foundation to be presented on her 111th birthday on 28th June.#Blessed🌱 pic.twitter.com/z1hJ1WlA12 — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) May 18, 2022

She also lauded Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar MP for continuing her legacy of plantation programmes and announced that an award instituted by the Thimmakka Green Foundation would be presented to Santosh Kumar on her 111th birthday on June 28.

“Green India Challenge is delighted to have Padmashree Saalumarada Thimmakka and happy to plant a sapling along with her today. My pleasure that she has announced an award from Thimmakka Green Foundation to be presented on her 111th birthday on 28th June (sic),” Santosh Kumar tweeted.

Later, Thimmakka and Santosh Kumar planted a sapling at Pragati Bhavan and also released a book titled “Akupachani Vilunama” published by noted writer and poet Juluri Gouri Shankar.

Also Read Haritha Haram takes Telangana to 2nd spot in green cover increase