CM KCR lauds services of Health staff on eve of World Health Day

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:43 AM, Thu - 7 April 22

File Photo: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wished the people of Telangana to lead a healthy and happy life on the eve of World Health Day on Thursday. He said the State government was taking all measures with special care to safeguard the people’s health. Telangana was making qualitative progress in the fields of public health and medical infrastructure, he said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said: “For significant progress in medical infrastructure and healthcare across the State, the State government was implementing a slew of schemes and also increased the budget allocations substantially to the healthcare. Measures also have been taken to enhance the staff including 21,073 posts newly sanctioned in the Health department, to strengthen the public health sector.”

“We are expanding government medical services in Telangana with the construction of new super specialty hospitals across the State, setting up of nursing colleges along with a medical college in every district, increasing Mother and Childcare centers, as well as seats in UG, PG, super specialty medical courses and also nursing college,” he said.

Under GHMC, medical services are being provided to 81 lakh people through 350 Basti Dawakhanas and 19.61 lakh through 2,250 Palle Dawakhanas. Further, schemes like KCR Kits and Arogya Lakshmi were contributing to a qualitative change in the public health sector. With the establishment of Telangana Diagnostics, the government has been providing free medical tests. Maternity and child care centers, Amma vehicles, hearing aids, paramedics, mortuary modernisation works, cath lab centres, organ transplant centres, stem cell therapy centres, genomic sequencing laboratories and many other facilities have been made available.

“All these measures are a proof of the State government’s commitment to public health care. We are also creating the Telangana Health Profile and paving the way for a healthier Telangana,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. He said the state government had taken up decentralization of health services and brought medicine closer to the people through district centers.

He said that in addition to raising the age limit of employees, the salaries of medical staff have also been increased apart from enhancing various incentives. He reminded about the expansion of the health services after the Covid-19 pandemic and in turn, controlling the spread of the disease. He said health services in the State have been expanded from a three-tier system to a five-tier system, while the number of beds in hospitals has been increased on the basis of population as per the World Health Organisation guidelines.

NIMS, Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals have been equipped with several advanced institutions for organ transplantation as well as bone marrow and stem cell treatment. The government also initiated measures to enable medical and nursing students who were forced to quit their studies in Ukraine due to the war and return to their native places, to continue their studies in the State.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the government initiated several preventive measures like providing potable drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha which successfully curtailed spreading of water-borne diseases. He reminded that the NITI Aayog and several other Central organisations have praised the achievements of the Medical and Health department for its quality services. “Telangana ranks third in the country in terms of public health care. I appreciate Health Minister T Harish Rao and the entire staff of the department for striving to provide best medical services in the State,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .