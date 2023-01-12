CM KCR makes major announcements for Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts

CM KCR said Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme being constructed by State government would be completed soon to cater to the needs of erstwhile Khammam

Mahabubabad/Kothagudem: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said the Sitarama Lift Irrigation Scheme being constructed by the State government would be completed soon to cater to the needs of the erstwhile Khammam district, apart from stabilising the ayacut under the Nagarjuna Sagar project. The Sitamma Sagar project being constructed near Bhadrachalam would also ensure availability of 37 TMC water to cater to the needs of the area.

Following a request from MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, he assured to resolve the inundation problem faced by Kothagudem town from Murredu Vagu shortly. He also announced plans to provide house plots to local journalists in Singareni lands.

Addressing the gathering after inauguration of the Integrated District Collectorate Complex at Kothagudem, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 10 lakh each to 481 gram panchayats in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, along with Rs.40 crore each for Kothagudem and Paloncha municipalities as well as Rs.25 crore each for Illandu and Manuguru municipalities for development works. He also revealed plans for development of the Mining College in Kothagudem into a full-fledged engineering college.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao recalled the overwhelming support from people of Khammam district when he was wrongfully arrested and kept in Khammam prison after taking up an indefinite hunger strike demanding for Telangana State formation.

Earlier in Mahabubabad, the Chief Minister showered funds and other gifts on the people of the district.

He announced sanction of Rs.10 lakh each for all the 461 gram panchayats in the district from the Chief Minister’s Special Fund. He pointed out that of these, 283 panchayats were newly formed after the BRS government came to power and were empowering tribals to rule their habitations. Similarly, he allocated Rs.50 crore to Mahabubabad municipality and Rs.25 crore each to Thorrur, Dornakal and Maripeda municipalities.

He also announced that an institution would be established in commemoration of noted legislator Nookala Ramachandra Reddy, apart from installing his statues at Warangal and Mahabubabad. While the construction of the new government medical college was underway in Mahabubabad, he sanctioned a government engineering college which would commence operation from the next academic year.