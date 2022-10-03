CM KCR to inaugurate integrated collectorate complex in Mahabubabad soon

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Minister Satyavathi Rathod inspecting the Mahabubabad integrated collectorate complex on Monday.

Mahabubabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod along with local MLA Banoth Shankar Naik, District Collector K Shashanka and other officials inspected the ongoing work on the new integrated collectorate complex here on Monday. After visiting the Collector’s Chamber, Minister’s Chamber, video conference hall and helipad, she made some suggestions to the officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Rathod said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would soon visit Mahabubabad and inaugurate the newly constructed collectorate complex and also the medical college, she said, directing officials to make all arrangements for the programmes.

“The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its nod for the college with 150 MBBS seats,” she said.

Referring to the issue of podu lands, she said the tribals in Mahabubabad district were waiting for the visit of the Chief Minister with the hope that they would be given pattas of podu lands.

“The district will also soon get a horticulture polytechnic college for which a GO has already been issued,” the Minister said, adding that a four-lane bypass road would also be constructed for Mahabubabad town.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Angoth Bindu, Municipal chairman Dr Palvai Rammohan Reddy, Superintendent of Police Sharathchandra Pawar, R & B SE Nagender Rao, EE Taneshwar, CPO Subba Rao and other officials were present.