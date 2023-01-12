CM KCR inaugurates Integrated District Offices Complex in Mahabubabad

After inaugurating the complex, the Chief Minister participated in a special pooja by different priests of different religions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:18 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Mahabubabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the newly built Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) here on Thursday. He was accompanied by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and local MLAs and MPs.

After inaugurating the complex, the Chief Minister participated in a special pooja by different priests of different religions. Later, he greeted District Collector K Shashanka with a bouquet and asked him to occupy the chair in the Collector’s chamber. The collectorate complex was constructed at a cost of Rs 62.50 crore at Salar Thanda abutting the National Highway 365. The chambers of the Collector, two additional collectors, Administrative Officer (AO) and offices of all district officers have been set up at the new collectorate complex.

Addressing a meeting after inaugurating the Collectorate complex, the Chief Minister announced funds for the development of Mahabubabad municipality and three other municipalities, Thorrur, Dornakal and Marripeda, of the district besides sanctioning a government engineering college for the district.

“The new engineering college will start functioning from the next academic year,” he said.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said people coming to district offices including the collectorate used to suffer a lot due to non-availability of seating arrangements and toilets. “But now 30 districts of the State have new buildings with all facilities. I am happy to be part of this development,” she said, adding that the revenue of the State had increased by three times since its formation.

“While it was Rs 62,000 crore when the State was formed, it has now reached Rs 1.85 lakh crore per annum,” she said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the BRS party office in the presence of party leaders. MP and BRS party district president Maloth Kavitha, MLAs B Shankar Naik, Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, Thatikonda Rajaiah, MLC Kadiyam Srihari, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, ZP Chairperson Angoth Bindu and others were present.