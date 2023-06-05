CM KCR making all efforts to safeguard interests of SCCL employees: MLC Madhusudhan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

MLC T Madhusudan speaking at TS Formation Day celebrations organised by SCCL in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been making all efforts to safeguard the interests of SCCL employees, said BRS Khammam district president MLC, Tata Madhusudan.

The Chief Minister with the spirit of Telangana statehood movement would do whatever it takes to save Singareni organisation and to prevent its privatisation by the BJP government at the Centre, he said while addressing the Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations organised by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) here on Monday. He alleged that some forces were conspiring to snatch the company which was a lifeline for the State.

Singareni employees stood with Chandrashekhar Rao for the cause of separate Telangana. The Chief Minister was committed to the development of Singareni and welfare of its employees. As a result the company, which was once in losses, was earning profits. The Chief Minister took measures to distribute the profits earned by Singareni among the employees. Without Singareni, there was no Telangana. The company was playing a vital role in the development of Telangana, Madhusudan noted.

District Collector Anudeep D said the journey of Singareni has been an ideal for our country for the past nine years. The district administration has carried out many development works with about Rs 1,000 crore CSR and DMF funds provided by Singareni.

The SCCL Director (Planning and Projects) G Venkateswara Reddy took part in ‘Telangana Run’ from Head Office to Prakasam Stadium, hoisted the national flag and released a booklet Singareni Pragathi.