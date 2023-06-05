Telangana govt’s TDR policy a win-win situation for all

Telangana government’s TDR policy has turned into a win-win situation for property owners, builders, developers, and GHMC

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 06:20 AM, Mon - 5 June 23

The TDR certificates gives property owners, whose land was acquired, the right for development to construct additional built-up area anywhere in the city or they can sell the certificates as well.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s Transferable Development Rights (TDR) policy has turned into a win-win situation for property owners, builders, developers, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). By issuing TDR certificates, the GHMC has managed to save Rs 4,832 crore towards cash compensation.

The TDR certificates also gave the property owners, whose land was acquired, the right for development to construct additional built-up area anywhere in the city, In addition, they can also sell the TDR certificates.

The State government introduced a new TDR Policy in December 2017 and since then, a total of 1,923 TDR certificates have been issued by GHMC for the acquisition of land measuring 812 acres and saved Rs.4,832 crore towards compensation as per the new Land Acquisition Act. During 2022-23 a total of 483 TDR certificates were issued.

Due to the TDR policy, the GHMC was able to build many flyovers, underpasses, Road under Bridges (RuBs), Road over Bridges (RoBs), develop link roads, and widen roads without spending crores of rupees on land acquisition.

Niti Aayog has also recognised the Telangana government’s TDR Policy as one of the best practices in the entire country for the acquisition of lands for developmental works and also suggested other States adopt a similar system.