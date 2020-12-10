CM KCR pauses speech during ‘Azaan’ in Siddipet

By | Published: 7:08 pm 7:10 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s respect for all religions is well-known and was proven again when he was addressing a public meeting on the Government Degree College grounds in Siddipet on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, who was belting out several announcements, heard ‘Azaan’ from loudspeakers, and after confirming with an official that it was from a nearby mosque, stopped his speech for a few minutes till the same was completed. The attendees and also people watching the live telecast of the event were impressed by the gesture.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .