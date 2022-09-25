CM KCR pays tributes to Chakali Ailamma

File Photo

Hyderabad: Commemorating the role of Telangana Armed Struggle icon Chityala (Chakali) Ailamma on the eve of her birth anniversary on September 26, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid floral tributes to her here on Sunday. He termed her as the symbol of Bahujan and their self-respect.

He remembered Ailamma’s services and her bravery during the Telangana armed struggle which inspired the democratic struggles on the occasion of the diamond jubilee year celebrations of Telangana National Integration Day.

The Chief Minister said Ailamma’s bravery and courage displayed during the Telangana Armed Struggle for land, food and liberation from bonded labour brought recognition to Telangana’s identity and self-respect. He said Ailamma’s life was a testimony to the fighting spirit of Telangana.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government was striving hard for the rights of the people of Telangana with the spirit of Ailamma’s struggle for rights. “The State government is officially organising the birth and death anniversaries of Ailamma, to remember and respect the sacrifices of people from all sections during the armed struggle,” he added.