CM KCR praises gram panchayats for bagging national awards

It was astounding that Telangana clinched the awards in 8 categories out of the 9 theme based categories in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Satat Vikas awards, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday expressed happiness over the State’s gram panchayats receiving several prestigious national awards at the National Conference on the Promotion of Panchayats Awards Ceremony in Delhi.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that the State won 13 of the 46 awards announced by the union government. It was astounding that Telangana clinched the awards in 8 categories out of the 9 theme based categories in Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Panchayat Satat Vikas awards, he said.

“As many as 2.5 lakh village panchayats across the country competed for these awards and out of which only 46 villages got awards. Telangana won 13 awards, which is 30 percent of the total awards announced. Telangana bagged the first 4 ranks out of 13. It is a great moment,” he said.

These awards were a testimony to the rural development activities, including Palle Pragathi, being implemented by the State government, he said, adding that Telangana had become a role model for the country.

The Chief Minister also congratulated Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Sarpanchs of respective villages, MPPs, Zilla Parishad chairpersons and Panchayati Raj department officials for receiving the awards from President Droupadi Murmu.