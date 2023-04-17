National Panchayat Awards 2023: Telangana outperforms other States, bags 13 awards

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:18 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to outperform other States in the awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2023 (appraisal year 2021-22) as Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Sarpanches received 13 awards in New Delhi on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners.

The State bagged a rich haul of 13 awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2023 (appraisal year 2021-22) , including eight under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchyat Satat Vikas Puraskar (DDUPSVP) and five under Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar (NDSPSVP).

Speaking on the occasion, Errabelli Dayakar Rao said effective implementation Palle Pragathi programme, which is the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, aided in winning these awards. Telangana was the only State, which was extending grants on par with the union government grants to rural bodies. Accordingly, villages in Telangana were witnessing comprehensive development, he said.

The Minister specifically appealed to the officials and elected public representatives to continue the spirit and momentum under the guidance of the Chief Minister in the days to come. Telangana, which was already setting benchmarks in different sectors, should reach new heights, he said.

Later addressing media persons, the Minister appealed to the union government to synchronise the MGNREGS with the agriculture sector as it would benefit the farmers and workers immensely.

Likewise, construction of drying platforms for the convenience of farmers should also be permitted under MGNREGS. With substantial increase in agriculture production in Telangana, farmers were finding it difficult to dry the grains and were utilizing roads for the purpose.

In the process, many accidents were taking place, he explained. Under the MGNREGS, the person days, which were drastically cut down, should also be increased, he demanded.