‘CM KCR providing opportunity to Naidu to revive TDP in Telangana’

Addressing a press conference, Jagga Reddy stated that Chandrababu Naidu was lying low since the last few years, but KCR provided an opportunity to him by setting up BRS and trying to enter AP politics.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Addressing a press conference, Jagga Reddy stated that Chandrababu Naidu was lying low since the last few years, but KCR provided an opportunity to him by setting up BRS and trying to enter AP politics.

Hyderabad: TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s ambition to enter national politics through BRS has provided an opportunity to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to revive his party in Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Jagga Reddy stated that Chandrababu Naidu was lying low since the last few years, but Chandrashekhar Rao provided an opportunity to him by setting up BRS and trying to enter Andhra Pradesh politics. “CM is providing a new lease of life to TDP, which has almost died in Telangana,” he said.

Also Read Naidu in Telangana: Asks former leaders to return to TDP

The senior Congress leader said that there was a very remote chance of BRS creating an impression in AP politics, but there are chances that TDP would once again emerge as a force in Telangana. “CM unnecessarily prompted Naidu to revive TDP in Telangana,”he said. Finding fault with Chandrashekhar Rao for transforming TRS into BRS, Jagga Reddy said by replacing Telangana with Bharat, the party has lost the Telangana sentiment which had brought it to power.