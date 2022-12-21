Naidu in Telangana: Asks former leaders to return to TDP

Addressing a public meeting, he appealed to those who left the party to join other political parties to return to restore the party’s past glory.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:56 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public gathering in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu called upon TDP cadres and leaders in Telangana to work together to develop the party in the State.

Addressing a public meeting here Wednesday, he also appealed to those who left the party to join other political parties to return to restore the party’s past glory. The TDP leader said that he had come to Khammam with the objective of making the party strong in Telangana.

Naidu said TDP had created leaders, many who benefitted from the party and that they would have to support the party here to rebuild and strengthen it. Stating that public turnout in Khammam was encouraging and that public support to the party was more in Telangana than in AP, Naidu said there was a need for TDP in Telangana.

Calling on party leaders to fight for implementation of assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act like the Tribal University, Kazipet coach factory and Bayyaram steel plant, he said the Sponge Iron Factory at Paloncha in Kothagudem should be revived.

Claiming the credit for the growth witnessed by Telangana and the IT industry in Hyderabad by listing out projects initiated during the TDP regime in the past, Naidu demanded the State government to help farmers affected by the recent floods besides ensuring minimum support price to agriculture produce.