CM KCR puts district authorities on alert amid flood threat

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing in upstream regions and catchment areas of Godavari River, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the Collectors and Superintendents of Police of all the districts of Godavari River catchment area especially Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts on alert.

He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to set up a control room in the State Secretariat and monitor the flood situation constantly. Due to the heavy rains, the inflows into Godavari River are increasing steadily and crossing 9 lakh cusecs.

