CM KCR reaches Yadadri Thermal Power Plant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:50 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has reached the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant at Damarcherla for an inspection of the ongoing construction on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who reached the project site by helicopter from Hyderabad, is accompanied by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and senior officials of the electricity department. He will examine the progress of the ongoing thermal power plant works.

A review meeting will also be held with higher officials on the progress of the works before he returns to Hyderabad in the evening, officials said.