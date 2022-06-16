Gigantic 450 tonne generator rotor installed at Yadadri Thermal Power Plant

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:24 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: The milestone has been achieved in construction of the 4000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, with the installation of the 450 tonnes generator rotor at the project site near Dameracherla in Nalgonda district.

In the presence of TSGenco and TSTransco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao, the BHEL officials and the TSGenco officials installed the gigantic generator rotor using a tower crane as part of the second unit of the plant. The BHEL authorities were asked to complete the works to facilitate commercial operations of first two units by June 2023 as per agreement and also synchronise third unit.

After inspecting the plant and reviewing the progress of works, Prabhakar Rao asked the officials concerned to complete the construction work as per schedule. He stated that the State government was keen to commission the power plant as per schedule to meet its future power needs.