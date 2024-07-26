Yadadri Thermal Power Plant: BHEL asked to commission two units by October

BHEL Chairman and Managing Director KS Murthy, accompanied by senior company officials, met with Rose to provide an update on the status of the YTPS plant.

Hyderabad: Energy Secretary D Ronald Rose on Friday asked officials of the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), which is executing the 5×800 megawatt Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) project being constructed in Dameracharla of Nalgonda by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), to commission two units of Stage I by October and the three units of Stage II by March, 2025.

The energy secretary urged the BHEL authorities to expedite the work and complete the project as per schedule. He asked them to increase manpower and equipment so that the project could be commissioned in time. The BHEL CMD assured that YTPS units would be commissioned as per schedule.

Rose also reviewed the progress of remaining works at Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) plant, construction of Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems being constructed at BTPS & Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS)-VII Stage. The BHEL authorities agreed to complete the works as per the committed schedules.

The authorities of BHEL have been blaming delayed payment of bills by Genco and suspension of the environmental clearance granted in the past for the delay in the commissioning of the project.

Genco had started the construction of YTPS in July 2017 and over 80 percent of the works have already been completed. According to Genco officials, the project was being constructed at a cost of Rs.29,965.48 crore and work worth Rs.21,837.02 crore has already been completed. In fact, the union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had given environmental clearance to YTPS in June 2017, but later two NGOs – Conservation Action Trust (Mumbai) and Samatha (Visakhapatnam) – approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and a stay was put on commissioning the project.