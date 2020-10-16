CM KCR releases poster on Dussera celebrations

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday released the poster on Sri Bhadrakali Devi Sarannavami Dussera celebration at Warangal, which will take place from Oct 17 to 26.

Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and temple chief priest Bhadrakali Seshu called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan and handed over the invitation to him. Temple EO Sunitha, Superintendent Vijay Kumar and priest Nagaraju Sarma were also present.

