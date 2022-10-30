| Cm Kcr Says Not One Vote From Weavers Should Go To Bjp After 5 Percent Gst On Handlooms

CM KCR says not one vote from weavers should go to BJP after 5 percent GST on handlooms

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo). KCR said the five percent GST on handlooms was impacting the weaving community adversely, besides imposing additional financial burden on them.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said no other Prime Ministers had levied GST on handlooms but Narendra Modi, and urged weavers to teach the BJP a lesson with their votes.

Speaking at Munugode, Chandrashekhar Rao said the five percent GST on handlooms was impacting the weaving community adversely, besides imposing additional financial burden on them.

“Is this justifiable? Weavers should think about these tactics and should not fall prey to deceitful ploys,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

All intellectuals, students, youth, women and artists in Munugode should discuss these aspects in detail. The postcard movement demanding the Prime Minister to abolish five percent GST should be continued till the BJP government considers the demand, he said.

“Not one vote from weavers’ families should be cast in favour of BJP in the bypoll. It is improper to feed a donkey and milk a cow,” said Rao.

TRS along with Left Parties was fighting hard to save democracy in the country. This relentless fight would be continued in future also, the Chief Minister said.

People should use their vote carefully and not get tempted by the false assurances. The vote should be used as a weapon to ensure the nation’s prosperity and development, besides the good of the society, he added.