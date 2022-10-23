Weavers rejoice in Telangana, in dire straits in BJP-ruled States

Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana is the first State in the country to implement the Nethanna Bima scheme, which extends insurance coverage to weavers. The State’s welfare and development measures for the weaving community are being appreciated across the nation.

While, this is the case in Telangana, weavers in other States, especially in BJP-ruled States, are facing difficult times. In Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about 50 debt-ridden weavers committed suicide during 2014-16 and since then the situation has only turned worse.

After the lockdown impact, the revised power tariff by the Uttar Pradesh government was a double whammy for weavers. Worried over the hefty power bills, the weaving community in the State had staged protests and went on strike but reportedly things continue to remain the same.

And, the BJP-led union government’s move to levy five percent GST on handlooms is denting the weavers’ business, forcing many to quit the profession.

In contrast, the weaving community in Telangana has regained confidence due to the effective implementation of welfare and development programmes. The State government’s Bathukamma sarees orders infused a fresh lease of energy and hope among the weavers.

This apart, Telangana introduced the Nethanna Bima scheme on August 7 -National Handloom Day to extend insurance coverage to weavers. Already, Rs.5 lakh each has been deposited into the nominee accounts of a few weavers, who died due to different ailments.

Telangana government’s schemes, especially 40 per cent yarn subsidy, insurance to weavers, Nethannaku Cheyutha and others, are being appreciated by weavers and governments from other States.

Last month, Odisha Handlooms and Textiles Minister Rita Sahu along with a team of officials visited the Pochampally handloom cluster and HWCS Limited Koyyalgudem in Yadadri district which is famous for Double Ikkat Bed sheets.

During the tour, she also visited Pochampally village and interacted with weavers weaving Ikkat in different designs and patterns. She appreciated Telangana government’s schemes and initiatives for the development of handlooms and textiles sector in the State.