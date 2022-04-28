CM KCR showers sops on Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Nalgonda: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday announced three more development works including a fly over at a cost of Rs 50 crore to Nalgonda. After attending a programme at Narketpally, the Chief Minister has reviewed the status of development works taken up in Nalgonda town.

He has also examined the designs of Kala Bharathi, Udhaya Samudram mini-tank bund and development of junctions in Nalgonda and made some suggestions to the officials. He instructed the officials to send final designs to him by end of the day. He also sanctioned a four-storey R and B guest house with estimated cost of Rs 25 crore in the place of existing guest house, which was in a dilapidated condition. He directed the officials to prepare a plan for R and B guest house consisting of six suites and a modern conference hall.

He has also asked the officials to prepare plans for construction of office of Chief Engineer (Irrigation department) at SLBC in the town. He also assured to release funds immediately for these newly announced works.

When the officials brought to his notice about the frequent occurrence of road accident at Marriguda by-pass, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare a plan for construction of a fly over at the place with Rs 50 crore. As construction of Kala Bharathi was planned in the place of R and B office at clock tower centre, he instructed the officials for construction of new building for R and B office on the premises of the district collectorate with Rs 10 crore. He has telephoned to R and B minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and asked him to issue orders in this regard.

He asked the officials to commence these works by June 2. He would also visit Nalgonda in a month to review the status of development and beautification works, which have already taken up in Nalgonda. He inquired with the officials about the development works taken up in Nandikonda and Haliya municipalities in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency. Reminding that funds have already sanctioned for 13 lift irrigation schemes, he instructed the officials to take measures to start their works. The officials informed the Chief Minister that tenders process was finalized for the lift irrigation schemes.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, district collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, Nalgonda MLA Kacherla Bhupal Reddy and Nalgonda municipal commissioner Ramana Chary were also present. In February, 2022, Neelagiri Urban Development Authority(NUDA) was setup by the state government to pave way for rapid development of Nalgonda town. During his visit to Nalgonda in December of 2021, the Chief Minister has announced two veg and non-veg markets, IT hub and others, for whose foundation stone was laid by IT Minister in the same month.

