CM KCR spells out regulated farming pattern for Yasangi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday announced the regulated farming pattern for Yasangi season suggesting that farmers take up paddy cultivation in 50 lakh acres and other crops in an extent of 15 lakh acres. He directed the agricultural officers to suggest district, mandal and cluster-wise cropping pattern to be adopted by farmers during the Yasangi season.

The other crops suggested by the Chief Minister include chickpea in 4.5 lakh acres, groundnut in 4 lakh acres, chilli and other vegetables in 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh acres, maize in 1 lakh acre, sesame in 1 lakh acre, green gram in 50,000 to 60,000 acres, black gram in 50,000 acres and crops like mustard in 60,000 to 70,000 acres.

The Chief Minister, who instructed agricultural officers to submit district-wise regulated farming pattern during a recent meeting with them, reviewed their reports in detail and decided on the extent and type of crop to be cultivated.

Calling upon farmers to adopt regulated farming like they did during the present Vaanakalam season, the Chief Minister said all the required seed and fertilisers have been positioned for the Yasangi. “Cultivate the crops suggested by the officers so that you get the best price for your produce. The regulated cropping pattern must be a regular process,” he said.

The concerned officers must prepare cards based on district, mandal and cluster-wise crops and their extent, Chandrashekhar Rao said, and suggested that they be ready with the action plan for the next season immediately after the sowing of a particular season is over. He wanted the Rythu Bandhu Samithis to play an active part in this regard.

“By Dasara festival, most of the Rythu Vedikas will be ready and will be able to bring together all the farmers of a cluster through these platforms and ensure coordination. We cannot acquaint ourselves with a new policy in a jiffy. It takes time and continuous effort. Farmers will also realise the benefits of regulated farming policy if they are told about the advantages of it several times,” he said.

Maize cultivation is not good

Officials at the meeting felt that cultivation of maize was not advisable due to the uncertainty prevailing on the price and marketing of the crop. The officials said it would be better if the government advises farmers against cultivation of maize. The officials estimated that maize would not fetch more than Rs 900 per quintal. The Chief Minister, however, said that since maize was not commanding a good price, farmers should be left to decide on its cultivation. “If farmers decide to cultivate maize, it is at their risk,” the Chief Minister said, adding that they should then be willing to sell their produce at whatever price they get.

Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, State Rythu Bandhu Samithi Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Agriculture Secretary Janardhan Reddy, CMO officials Smita Sabharwal, Priyanka Verghese, Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Praveen Rao, Horticulture MD Venkatramreddy, JD Shoba Rani and others participated.

Telangana second in country

With the successful implementation of the regulated farming policy, Telangana has moved to number two position in cotton cultivation in the country. In 2020 Vaanakalam, cotton cultivation in the country has been taken up in 3.19 crore acres. Maharashtra is in the top spot with 1.04 crore acres under cotton cultivation while Telangana State is number two with cotton cultivation in 59.925 lakh acres. Gujarat is placed third at 56.307 lakh acres; Haryana fourth at 18 lakh acres.

Till last year, Telangana was in the third place behind Gujarat and Maharashtra. In 2019, cotton was cultivated in 65.897 lakh acres in Gujarat while it was 45.948 lakh acres in Telangana State.

