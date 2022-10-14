CM KCR terms Hyderabad receiving international awards a proud moment for India

(File Photo) Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on the occasion of Hyderabad winning the international "Green City Award - 2022" and "Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth" awards.

Hyderabad: Elated over Hyderabad city receiving the prestigious “International Association of Horticulture Producers” (AIPH) awards, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stated that it was a proud moment for Hyderabad which is the only city from India to receive the international awards.

On the occasion of Hyderabad winning the international “Green City Award – 2022” and “Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth” awards, he congratulated Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC staff.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said these international recognitions have further strengthened the reputation of Telangana and the country. “These award are a proof that the State government is strongly implementing the Haritha Haram and Pattana Pragathi programmes effectively,” he said.

He said the State government’s initiatives through Haritha Haram and the environmental policies, have not only made Telangana proud, but also made India proud on the global green platform.

He called upon the people, people’s representatives and officials of Telangana State to continue the hard work towards increasing the green cover.