CM KCR terms tribals symbol of love, untainted relations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:38 AM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao extended greetings to Adivasis and tribals in State on the occasion of World Adivasi Day that falls on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said Adivasis were the symbol of love and affection and untainted human relations. The Telangana government was implementing several programmes for the welfare and development of Adivasis, he said, adding: “The State government fulfilled the aspirations of Adivasis and Tribals for Mava Nate Mava Raj (Maa Thanda lo Maa Rajyam) self-rule in the tandas and tribal habitations.”

He said the government was effectively implementing the Sub-Plan meant for Tribals and was extending all support to promote the business of forest products under ‘Giri Brand’, besides offering livelihoods through the Girijana Cooperative Society.

Apart from improving road network and power supply, other infrastructure facilities were being improved in the Tribal habitations. The State government was working to establish Ramji Gondu memorial museum soon as Kumram Bheem memorial and other museums had already been set up.

Stating that the government was according top priority to Adivasi culture, customs, traditions and festivals, the Chief Minister said Adivasi and Tribal Self Respect buildings were being constructed in prime areas in Hyderabad.

The government was also offering high quality education through Gurukulams, foreign education under Ambedkar Overseas Education Fund and free training to Tribal youth to secure jobs and take up self-employment projects, he said.