CM KCR to inaugurate Medak IDOC, SP office on August 19

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would also address a public meeting in Medak after inaugurating these three offices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is examing arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit in Medak on Monday.

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would inaugurate the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Medak District party office, the office of the Superintendent of Police and the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) on August 19.

The Minister, who on Monday examined the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, inspected the IDOC and SP office. The Chief Minister would also address a public meeting in Medak after inaugurating these three offices, he said, adding that Medak town was witnessing all-round development as the government was laying four lane roads across the town.

The Minister later held a review meeting with officials including Collector Rajarshi Shah, Zilla Parishad chairperson R Hemalatha, MLAs M Padma Devendar Reddy, Chanti Kranthi Kiran, C Madan Reddy, M Bhupal Reddy, Women’s Commission chairperson V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini and others on the Chief Minister’s visit.

Earlier, the Minister handed over job regularisation certificates to 72 panchayat secretaries in Medak. Hailing the role of panchayat secretaries in the development of villages, Rao said the Chief Minister’s initiatives were being replicated by the rest of the States in the country. Once the nation used to follow what Bengal was doing, and now, Telangana had become the new trendsetter in the country, he said.

