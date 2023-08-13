Loan waiver for all eligible by end of August: Harish Rao

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was saying that they would install meters for agriculture pumpsets, the Chief Minister had insisted that farmers here cultivate three crops, assuring them 24X7 power supply.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:48 PM, Sun - 13 August 23



Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would waive off crop loans up to Rs.1 lakh by the end of August.

Talking to farmers at Ibrahim Nagar village in Chinna Koduru on Sunday after participating in a host of programmes, the Minister said farmers were having a great time under the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during the last nine years.

Explaining how the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) had changed agriculture in Siddipet, Harish Rao said the Pedda Cheruvu at Ibrahimpatnam, which was never filled to the brim in the last 30 years, was now full to the brim.

The tank would never go dry because the government would fill it with Godavari water every year. The six check dams built on Mandpally Peddavagu close to Ibrahim Nagar had become surplus 10 times last year which had helped to improve the groundwater table.

The result was visible as the area under paddy cultivation increased from 1,682 acres last year to 1,890 acres this Vanakalam, he added.

The Minister later planted an oil palm at PACS Chairman Mulkala Kanakaraju’s four acres of land, apart from laying foundations for a Rythu Vedika, a Community Hall for the Budiga Jangala Community, a Grama Panchayat Building, a Mahila Mandali Bhavan and a drain network.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, MPP Manik Reddy, Sarpanch Subhash and others were present.