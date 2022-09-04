| Cm Kcr To Inaugurate New Collectorate Complex In Nizamabad On September 5

CM KCR to inaugurate new collectorate complex in Nizamabad on September 5

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:43 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

(File Photo) Telangana government constructed the IDOC with an east facing facility at a cost of over Rs 53.52 crore with a built-up area of 1,59,306 sft

Hyderabad: An integrated district office complex (IDOC) constructed in Nizamabad district in 25 acres will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday.

The State government constructed the IDOC with an east facing facility at a cost of over Rs 53.52 crore with a built-up area of 1,59,306 sft, according to officials.

A State chamber with staff room and waiting hall, Collector’s chamber, two Additional Collector chambers, Collector staff hall to accommodate over 20 employees, two waiting halls and a conference hall with a capacity to accommodate 32 people in each floor were provided in the IDOC

Separate record and strong rooms along with spacious work stations were also provided for the convenience of the staff in addition to a helipad, central courtyard and lawn area for organising public events, among other facilities.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the inauguration ceremony. The police also tightened the security in the wake of the visit of Chief Minister to the district.