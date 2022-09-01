Players from Nizamabad make an impact in world of sports

By varun keval Published: Updated On - 09:44 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Nikhat Zareen Young players from Nizamabad like Nikhat Zareen, Mohammad Hussamuddin, Soumya Guguloth are grabbing the eyeballs by winning medals at major international sporting events.

Hyderabad: If you have been following sports closely for the last couple of months, then you might have noticed that young players from Nizamabad grabbing eyeballs by winning medals at major international sporting events.

Like other districts, cricket has remained a popular sport, but things are changing slowly. Despite the lack of infrastructure and facilities, youngsters from Nizamabad have started to excel in other sports.

Recently, Nikhat Zareen, who was born and brought up in Nizamabad, won gold in boxing at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth. The 26-year-old beat Carly McNaul in the final to clinch gold. She credits her success to coach Shamsuddin, who hails from the same district. The Telangana boxer also brought many other important laurels to India.

Mohammad Hussamuddin, a young boxer from Nizamabad, grabbed the national headlines when he won a bronze in the men’s 57kg category boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham. The pugilist also won the bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Mohammad Hussamuddin learned boxing from his father Shamshuddin, who also trained Nikhat.

The success story of the Nizamabad sportspersons’ didn’t stop at Nikhat Zareen and Mohammad Hussamuddin, another girl named Soumya Guguloth too made an impression in football.

Soumya Guguloth, who plays for India women’s national team, signed a one-year deal with Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb today. The Nizamabad girl was the first from both Telugu-speaking States to represent the country. She will represent India in the South Asian Football Federation starting from September 2 in Nepal.

These players’ achievements will be a great source of inspiration for youngsters across India. In the future, we may see Nizamabad be an emerging force in the world of sports.