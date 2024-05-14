KCR’s bus yatra a game changer in TS politics, says KTR

Both the national parties had dubbed the BRS a non-contender in the parliament elections, but the bus yatra proved that the BRS was still a force to reckon with in the State, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 08:45 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the 17-day bus yatra by party president K Chandrashekhar Rao turned out to be a game changer, placing the BRS ahead of the Congress and the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Both the national parties had dubbed the BRS a non-contender in the parliament elections, but the bus yatra proved that the BRS was still a force to reckon with in the State, he said.

Also Read KTR thanks BRS cadre for their hard work in Lok Sabha polls

“The political scenario in the State completely changed after the 17-day bus yatra, which evoked a huge response from the public everywhere dampening the fortunes of the two national political parties. Moreover, it reimposed confidence among the party cadre right from Adilabad to Alampur,” he said at a press conference in Sircilla on Tuesday.

Rama Rao exuded confidence that regional political parties like BRS, YSRCP and BJD, which were not part of either NDA or the INDI Alliance, would be deciding forces in national politics after June 4 as both the Congress and BJP were not in a position to get a clear majority to form the government.

He said both the national parties, which were competing in Delhi, were working with each other in Telangana.

“The Congress fielded dummy candidates in six to seven segments such as Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and a few others to help the BJP. It appears that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy strove harder than BJP State president G Kishan Reddy for the BJP’s victory,” he said, adding that despite all efforts by the Congress and BJP, the BRS would win a majority of the Lok Sabha seats in the State.

The BRS working president said the Congress move to scrap new districts created by Chandrashekhar Rao and to erase his mark on the State, coupled with the Congress government’s failure to implement the six guarantees within 100 days, including the crop loan waiver, resulted in people’s anger damaging the Congress prospects.

“Farmers felt betrayed by the Congress which failed to give the promised bonus, power and Rythu Bandhu as well. They were happy with the previous Chandrashekhar Rao government. Women too were angry and the elderly felt cheated as the Congress could not fulfill its promises and instead, caused them more troubles,” he pointed out.

Rama Rao said the BJP led by Narendra Modi also faced severe anger from the public due to its failure to address the State’s issues and also by hurting them by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders and other essential commodities.

He observed that both the Congress and the BJP were confined to abusing Chandrashekhar Rao, rather than explaining their contributions to the State.

The BRS working president said the BRS would win more seats than the two national parties, as it ensured social justice in allocation of seats and fielded strong candidates. The BJP and the Congress had fielded parachute leaders who defected from the BRS.

“Revanth challenged us to win one seat, but we are going to win more than the Congress and the BJP,” he asserted.