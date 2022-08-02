CM KCR to inaugurate Telangana Police Command and Control Centre on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

About 9.22 lakh cameras installed across Telangana as part of the Safe City Project and community CCTV projects will be connected to the centre. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The long wait is about to end. The state of art Command and Control Centre of the Telangana State Police will be inaugurated on Thursday by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy and City Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the Centre, constructed at a cost of Rs.600 crore, on Tuesday for a final review.

The ministers discussed the arrangements for the inaugural function, which will be attended by several VIPs.

About 9.22 lakh cameras installed across Telangana as part of the Safe City Project and community CCTV projects will be connected to the centre, with the police to be able to monitor and check around one lakh cameras at any point of time. A war room will be part of the building, which has been designed to house technology teams working in back-end operations to support field policing. It will also act as a Disaster and Crisis Management Centre housing all related government departments.

Separate space has been earmarked for artificial intelligence, data analytics and social media units along with other technology-driven initiatives introduced by the State Police.