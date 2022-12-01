CM KCR to lay foundation stone for Airport Express Metro Corridor at Mindspace Junction on Dec 9

The Ministers discussed the setting up of the pylon and traffic diversions at Mindspace Junction apart from arrangements for the public meeting including parking of vehicles at Police Grounds.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:19 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the Airport Express Metro Corridor at Mindspace Junction and later address a public meeting at the Telangana Police grounds in Rajendranagar, on December 9.

A team of Ministers including Animal Husbandry Minister, T.Srinivas Yadav, Education Minister, P.Sabitha Indra Reddy and Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali, visited both the sites and interacted with the senior officials on arrangements to be made for the events.

Chevella MP, Ranjith Reddy, MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director, NVS Reddy, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra, and MLAs Prakash Goud and A.Gandhi, were also part of the inspection.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said the second phase of metro rail being taken up with an estimated budget of Rs 6,250 crore will benefit scores of commuters in the city and also ensure comfortable and seamless travel for those heading to the airport at Shamshabad. The 31-km long project will have passengers commuting between the airport and Mindspace, Hitec City, within 20 minutes, he said.

To remove traffic bottlenecks and provide comfortable commuting in the city, the State government has taken up massive infrastructure improvement and built underpasses and flyovers, he said. The government is also laying emphasis on having an effective public transportation as part of which various measures including expansion of the metro rail were being taken up, Srinivas Yadav added.