Airport Express Metro Corridor: Arrangements for foundation laying ceremony begin

CM KCR will lay foundation for the 31-km long project, which will connect the IT hub with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:32 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: All arrangements are being made for the grand celebration of the foundation laying ceremony for the Airport Express Metro Corridor in Hyderabad city on December 9. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao instructed the officials to leave no stone unturned to make the event a success.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lay foundation for the 31-km long project, which will connect the IT hub with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad. It will be taken up at an expenditure of Rs.6,250 crore as a totally State government-owned project. The project takes off from Raidurg Metro terminal station at Mindspace junction, passes through Biodiversity junction, Khajaguda road and touches Nanakramguda junction on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

At a preparatory meeting held here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said the Airport Express Metro Corridor would be useful for further strengthening the public transport system in Hyderabad city, especially benefiting lakhs of people commuting between Shamshabad and the Financial District.

The Minister wanted the main venue for laying the foundation stone along with the place for public meeting, to be ready within next two-three days. Accordingly, he suggested that Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mohd Mahmood Ali, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and other elected representatives visit the venue and inspect the arrangements. The police officials were asked to prepare plans to divert traffic movement and make security arrangements well in advance.

As the project was not confined to any single Assembly constituency and would be benefiting the people of Hyderabad city, Rama Rao asked all the elected representatives of Hyderabad to participate in the event and make it a success. The Ministers were asked to organise a preparatory meeting with all the elected representatives from Hyderabad and surrounding areas in this regard.

Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, DGP M Mahender Reddy, and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar along with officials of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Municipal and Airport officials attended the meeting.