CM KCR to release Godavari water into Haldi Vagu on Tuesday

Siddipet: In what is being described as a historic moment, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will release water into Haldi Vagu at Housanipally in Wargal Mandal from Sangareddy Canal that is part of the mega Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to supply water from Kondapochamma Sagar to Manjira river upstream of Singur project at 10.30 am on Tuesday.

Irrigation authorities will release 1,600 causes of water into Haldi Vagu, which eventually merges with Manjira river, a tributary of river Godavari, near Medak. The authorities pointed out that 32 check dams had been constructed on Haldi Vagu in Siddipet and Medak districts. They will have a combined storage capacity of 0.620TMCft and will be filled to the brim.

The water will keep Haldi Vagu and Manjira flowing even during mid-summer. Since the Nizam Sagar project is located downstream, the water will eventually reach Nizam Sagar, helping farmers en route to use water to irrigate over 14,000 acres.

Later, the Chief Minister will release water into Gajwel Canal from Kondapochamma Sagar at Pamulaparthi in Markook Mandal of Siddipet district at 11.45am.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Engineer-in-Chief B Hariram, Collector Siddipet P Venkatrami Reddy and Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme on Monday evening near Gowaram village in Siddipet district.

Speaking to the media at Wargal on Monday, the Minister said the government decided to keep the programme a low key affair in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases. .

Terming it as an important day in the history of Telangana, Harish Rao said water will be released into Haldi Canal. After filling four tanks in Wargal Mandal, the water will flow over the weir at Khan Cheruvu in Amberpet village where the Haldi Vagu originates. After travelling about 70 km, Haldi Vagu will merge with river Manjira, he said.

The Nizam Sagar project, lifeline of erstwhile Nizamabad district, is located 20 km downstream Haldi and Manjira confluence in Kamareddy-Medak district borders.

Thanking the Chief Minister for his decision to release the water into the Haldi Vagu, Harish Rao said it will help farmers in a big way. In view of Covid-19, the Chief Minister will not address the gathering. Harish Rao only select elected representatives and officials were invited for the Chief Minister’s programme.

