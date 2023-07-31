CM KCR to visit Kolhapur tomorrow

BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit the birthplace of noted Marathi poet and social reformer Annabhau Sathe in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday. Sathe was born at Wategaon in Sangli on August 1, 1920 and died on July 18, 1969.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

The Chief Minister is said to be visiting Wategaon after a team from the pro-farmers organisation, Shetkari Sanghatana, called on him at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday and appraised him about various challenges faced by farmers in Maharashtra.

Chandrashekhar Rao will leave from the Begumpet airport and reach Kolhapur airport by 11.15 am. He will have darshan of Goddess Ambabai Matha at Kolhapur at around 11.45 am, and later pay tributes to the statue of Annabhau Sathe. He will also attend the birth anniversary celebrations at 12.45 pm. He will meet the family members of the social reformer at their residence at 1 pm.

Later, he will visit the residence of farmers leader Raghunath Dada Patil for a luncheon meeting. He will return to Hyderabad by 5 pm.