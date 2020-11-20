CM KCR urges President Kovind to release commemorative stamp on PV

In a letter to the President, the Chief Minister informed that the State government was celebrating the birth centenary of PV Narasimha Rao who was born on June 28, 1921 at Vangara village in Karimnagar district

By | Published: 12:37 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday requested President Ramnath Kovind to release a commemorative stamp on the occasion of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary, during the latter’s South India sojourn at Hyderabad. He felt that the President releasing the commemorative stamp will be a fitting tribute to the former Prime Minister.

In a letter to the President, the Chief Minister informed that the State government was celebrating the birth centenary of PV Narasimha Rao who was born on June 28, 1921 at Vangara village in Karimnagar district of Telangana State. He recalled that Narasasimha Rao was a reformer and a multi-faceted leader who not only initiated pioneering economic reforms, but also made substantial contribution to Human Resource Development, International Relations, Rural Development, Science and Technology, Arts, Culture and Literature among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .