| Cm Kcr Wants To Develop Telangana In All Fields Puvvada

CM KCR wants to develop Telangana in all fields: Puvvada

The Chief Minister became a guide for the country by introducing innovative development and welfare schemes, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s main objective was to develop Telangana in all fields, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Chief Minister became a guide for the country by introducing innovative development and welfare schemes. The State government was implementing many welfare programmes for the welfare of the poor, the minister said.

Also Read Puvvada thanks CM KCR for Khammam Medical College

Ajay Kumar inaugurated Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Women’s Residential Degree College on the premises of SN Murthy Polytechnic in Khammam on Tuesday as part of the ambitious KG to PG free education programme.

At a programme at the minister’s camp office at VDO’s Colony the minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 50 beneficiaries and CMRF cheques worth Rs.68.84 lakhs to 48 beneficiaries.

Addressing a gathering the minister said that the government has introduced the Kalyan Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes with the determination to bring light to girl children of poor and underprivileged families.

The scheme was providing immense security to the girl children, Ajay Kumar said, informing that Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubakak cheques worth Rs.70.70 crores have been handed over to as many as 7,564 beneficiaries till date.

Earlier in the day the minister inaugurated the three-day Jawaharlal Nehru National Science, Environment Exhibition organised by the district education department at St. Joseph’s School in Khammam city.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, district Collector VP Gautham, senior TRS leader Gundala Krishna and others were present.