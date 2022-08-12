Puvvada thanks CM KCR for Khammam Medical College

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar receives a GO copy from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for giving administrative approval for setting up a Medical College in Khammam city.

The minister called on the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad to thank the latter, on behalf of Khammam district people for granting the Medical College and upgrading the Government General Hospital in the city, said a statement from the minister’s camp office here on Friday.

With the Chief Minister’s decision to establish a Medical College, a long-standing wish of the people of erstwhile Khammam district and students, who have been waiting for many years for a Medical College, has been fulfilled.

Ajay Kumar said with the release of Rs.166 crores for the construction of infrastructure and new buildings for the college would be commenced soon. The Medical College would be started from this academic year and 100 medical seats have been allocated to this extent.

R&B department place in the city and the existing collectorate building complex, which was suitable for running classes and Nursing College would be handed over to the Medical College, the minister informed.

The Government General Hospital has already been equipped with ultramodern medical facilities like Cath Lab, liquid oxygen plant, MCH Centre, neurology, cardiology, CT scan, mother milk bank and others. At the Cath Lab, which was the second facility in the country to have advanced equipment, the doctors have performed as many as 92 stent placement surgeries since it was established in Jan this year, Ajay Kumar revealed.

Even as the BJP government at the Centre failed to sanction medical colleges in Telangana, the development minded Chief Minister took a bold step to establish Medical Colleges in all the districts of the State, the minister added.