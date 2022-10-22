CM KCR will create history by winning third term: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:44 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao exuded confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would win the next Assembly elections with a thumping majority and create history.

The Chief Minister has already created history by completing the Kaleshwaram project in four years, providing 24 hours free power supply to farmers, introducing Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima and transforming Telangana from a power deficit into a power surplus State, he said.

“Telangana is a progressive State and the most successful startup in independent India. It is going to be a hat trick and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to create history again,” Rama Rao said.

Even former Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Karunanidhi and Jayalalitha, former Karnataka Chief Ministers Ramakrisha Hegde and Deve Gowda and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers YS Rajashekhara Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, could not win for a third consecutive term, he pointed out.

Countering the BJP’s criticism that the Chief Minister was confined to his farmhouse, the Minister wondered how then would the Telangana government provide 24 hour free power supply, implement Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima and complete the world’s largest lift irrigation project in four years. On the contrary, BJP was boasting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for long hours. If that was the case, why was inflation increasing to an all-time high, unemployment shooting up and fuel prices hitting through the roof, Rama Rao asked.