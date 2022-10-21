Munugode will be developed in 14 months in all fronts, if TRS candidate wins: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

KT Rama Rao conducted a road show for five kilometers ie from Koyyalagudem to Choutuppal, in which thousands of people participated by holding flags of TRS, CPI(M) and CPI.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister for Municipal Administration and TRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao on Friday promised that Munugode assembly constituency would be developed at the level not even expected by the people in 14 months, which was not happened in the last three and half years due to attitude of Rajagopal Reddy, if TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was voted to win in the by-elections.

KT Rama Rao conducted a road show for five kilometers ie from Koyyalagudem to Choutuppal, in which thousands of people participated by holding flags of TRS, CPI(M) and CPI.

Also Read KTR to write to PM Modi demanding abolition of GST on handlooms, textiles

Addressing the public gathering at Chinna Kodur chowrastha in Choutuppal, he reiterated that he would adopt Munugode assembly constituency, if TRS candidate was elected in the by-elections. The development of the assembly constituency was parlayed due to attitude of Rajagopal Reddy, who worked as MLA for three and half years.

After winning as MLA from Munugode assembly constituency as congress candidate, Rajagopal Reddy was in touch with the BJP for three years and indulged in covert politics. After getting Rs 18,000 crore contact to his family from the BJP government, Rajagopal Reddy resigned to his MLA post and joined the BJP, which necessitated by-elections to Munugode assembly constituency, he reminded.

Rajagopal Reddy was considering votes as items to be sold in the market and exhibited his headstrongness that he can win in the by-elections by distributing money to the voters.

Asking people to recollect the situation before and after formation of Telangana state, he said the people were forced to request linemen of electricity department for supply of electricity for 30 minutes when they wanted to bathe at borewells after attending funeral rites of relatives.

But, now 24 hour free power was being supplied to agricultural pump sets. It was only due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) in the country, who was extending free power to agricultural pump sets, he added.

Reminding that Nalgonda district was earlier struggling to get drinking water and irrigation facility, he pointed out that Nalgonda district, now, was top in production of paddy. People were not interested to get their daughters married with the youth in Choutuppal, Sanstan Narayanpur and Marriguda mandals due to fluoride problem. But, the fluoride problem was solved by the state government by supplying safe drinking water to every house under Mission Bhagiratha.

The works of Shivannagudem and Kistrampally reservoirs completed 60 to 70 percent. The Chief Minister would personally inaugurate the reservoirs as early as possible after completion of the works.

He said that NITI Ayog had recommended to Narendra Modi government for funding of Rs 19,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha. But, the Centre had not extended not a single rupee for the scheme, he added. The same Narendra Modi government was awarded Rs 18,000 crore mining contract to the company owned by Rajagopal Reddy.

He said that the then Health Minister J P Nadda has assured social security to fluoride victims, Regional Fluoride Research and Mitigation Centre and 300-bed hospital during his to Munugode in 2006. But, his promises were not fulfilled. He asked the people to question the BJP leaders, who were campaigning in their areas, about the funds extended by the Centre for development of their assembly constituency.

Reminding that the price of refilling of LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 1200 from Rs 400, he asked the women to see the gas cylinder before going to polling station to cast their vote on November 3. He asked the people to vote for car symbol for development of their assembly constituency.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, former MLA Karne Prabhakar and others were also participated in the road show.