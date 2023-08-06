CM KCR wishes weavers on National Handlooms Day

The State Government was implementing different programmes for the welfare of weavers, besides ensuring prosperity and happiness in their families.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:37 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: Extending National Handlooms Day greetings to weavers, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said as part of ensuring weavers welfare, the State Government was offering a pension of Rs.2016 to them.

National Handlooms Day is celebrated on Monday.

The State Government was implementing different programmes for the welfare of weavers, besides ensuring prosperity and happiness in their families. Through Bathukamma saree orders, the State Government was providing employment to weavers and improving their living standards, he said.

By implementing Nethanna Ku Bima Scheme, the government was extending insurance security and through Nethanna Ku Cheyutha programme, measures were being taken to increase weavers income, he said.

To ensure the weavers get benefited through different government programmes, the looms in the State were geotagged. Through Chenetha Mithra programme, the government had increased the subsidy from 20 to 40 percent for weavers to purchase raw materials like yarn, dyes, silk, chemicals etc, the Chief Minister said.

The State Government had waived off weavers loans worth Rs.28.96 crore and Rs. 120 crore loans were extended to 523 weavers societies under Pavala Vaddi scheme. This apart, weavers were being trained on powerlooms to weave sarees and the same were being procured by the State Government, he said.

“The Telangana government is committed for welfare of weavers and the benefits are already being extended to them,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.