Telangana Assembly monsoon session concludes on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Hyderabad: The State Assembly monsoon session, which commenced on Thursday, concluded on Sunday. On the last day, there was a short discussion on “Telangana State formation – Progress achieved in the own State”.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao spoke extensively on the challenges faced in achieving the State and the progress achieved after formation of Telangana. Later, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar presented the TSRTC merger Bill in the Assembly, which was approved by the Members.

In all, the four-day session lasted for 26 hours and 45 minutes. Eight Bills were introduced and passed and four bills were reconsidered and passed during the session. There were four short discussions and and 20 questions were answered orally and there were 38 supplementary questions during the session.