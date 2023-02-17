CM KCR’s birthday celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

| Cm Kcrs Birthday Celebrated On Grand Scale In Erstwhile Karimnagar

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's birthday was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao cutting cake to celebrate the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's birthday in Karimnagar on Friday

Karimnagar: The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday.

MLAs, MLCs, other public representatives, lawyers and BRS activists celebrated the event by cutting cakes and distributing sweets in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts.

In Karimnagar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, BRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao, district libraries chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, BRS corporators and other party workers celebrated the event at Telangana chowk.

Besides distributing saplings, Annadanam (meals distribution) programmes were also conducted in different places of the town.

Earlier, Mayor along with BRS town president Challa Harishankar, minority leader Md Jameeluddin and other party workers planted saplings in BRS north Telangana bhavan in Theegalaguttapalli.

Ramagundam MLA and Peddapalli BRS president Korukanti Chander presented autorikshaw to a poor family and water cooler to sheep and goat cooperative association in Godavarikhani.

Legislature also inaugurated ‘KCR Gold Cup, Korukanti Kabaddi Championship-2023’ competitions in Singareni stadium. Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy distributed fruits to patients in the hospital.