BRS NRI wing, Telangana Jagruthi celebrate CM’s birthday in Kuwait

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday was celebrated grandly under the aegis of NRI wing of BRS and Telangana Jagruthi in Kuwait on Friday.
NRI BRS Kuwait president, Abhilasha Godishala and Jagruthi Kuwait president, Vinay Mutyala organised the celebrations at the directions of BRS NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala. Essentials, fruits and vegetables were distributed to migrant workers and a cake was cut to celebrate the occasion.
Chandrashekhar Rao achieved and developed Telangana by introducing many unique schemes. Many States were emulating Telangana and implementing the schemes that were being implemented in Telangana, Abhilasha and Vinay stated
They said that India should be developed as Telangana has developed and it would be possible only with Chandrashekhar Rao. The BRS Kuwait team wants to see Chandrashekhar Rao as Prime Minister in the coming days, they added.
They wished the Chief Minister to celebrate many more birthday celebrations and live with full health and longevity. BRS leaders Suresh Goud, Pramod Kumar, Ayyappa, Praveen and others were present, said a statement here.