Charity activities marks Chief Minister’s birthday celebrations in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Khammam: Charity activities by BRS leaders marked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday celebrations in Khammam on Friday.

Mayor P Neeraja, DCC Bank chairman K Nagabhushanam, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, AMC chairperson D Swetha and BRS city president P Nagaraju cut a cake celebrating the Chief Minister’s birthday at Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s camp office.

Later the leaders distributed fruits and bread to the elderly at the old age home in NSP camp in the city and at Government District Hospital. At Annam Sevashram ‘Annadanam’ was conducted.

Speaking on the occasion the leaders said that Chandrashekhar Rao, who succeeded in achieving separate Telangana has also proved himself as a successful administrator and set Telangana State as an example for the country in terms of development and welfare.

The Chief Minister was a warrior who risked his life to make the dream of separate Telangana a reality. After the formation of the State he gave importance to the development and welfare of all the communities and sections of the society, said Vijay Kumar.

The country was in need of Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership to fight against the discrimination shown by the ruling BJP government at the Centre against the States. The leaders and Chief Ministers of many States were supporting his struggle against the Centre, he added.

In a similar programme, at the BRS district office, MLC Tata Madhusudhan cut a cake and inaugurated a blood donation camp for the children suffering from thalassemia. Madhusudhan, his wife Bhavani and a large number of BRS leaders and workers donated blood.