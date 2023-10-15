CM KCR’s campaign vehicle ready to roll as BRS prepares for poll showdown

This eye-catching election chariot features various elements, including images of the party leader, the car symbol, and a map of India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 AM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated election campaign of BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to commence from Sunday. It will also mark the debut of his election campaign vehicle, a Mercedez-Benz bus which is now ready for action.

This eye-catching election chariot features various elements, including images of the party leader, the car symbol, and a map of India, all in vibrant pink, the party’s ‘official’ colour. This hi-tech bus is also learnt to have sophisticated features including a hydraulic elevator which gives access to the bus roof, enabling the Chief Minister to address the gatherings on the road. It is also said to be equipped with a sophisticated sound system and lights.

Interestingly, this impressive campaign chariot with a Uttar Pradesh registration number, which has captured the attention of many, is reported to have been a gift from former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to Chandrashekhar Rao in preparation for the forthcoming Assembly Elections. It is learnt to have been designed similar to the one used by Akhilesh Yadav during his previous poll tour.

The vehicle, which arrived in Hyderabad just a couple of days ago from Uttar Pradesh, will be seen hitting the roads of Telangana on Sunday as part of Chandrashekhar Rao’s campaign scheduled to begin at Husnabad.