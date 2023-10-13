BRS will create hat-trick in Telangana state legsilative assembly elections: Jagadish Reddy

He said that Telangana witnessed a pace development in the last nine years which was more than what was achieved in six decades rue of Congress rule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday called upon the BRS leaders and cadre to gear up to make the party win the consecutive third assembly election. Speaking at preparatory meeting, Jagadish Reddy said that people would stand with the BRS to back welfare schemes and development programmes of the state government. Welfare schemes of the BRS government particular meant for farmers were role models for the entire country, he added.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made Telangana top in welfare and development in the country within a short span of time. He said that Telangana witnessed a pace development in the last nine years which was more than what was achieved in six decades rue of Congress rule. Before 2014, villages getting Rs 1 lakh fund for development was a big task, but now villages were getting crores of rupees.

He said that BRS government had opened up a new tradition of selecting the beneficiaries of welfare schemes irrespective of their political affiliation. Earlier, the ruling party cadre was also accorded priority in selection of the beneficiaries, he reminded. He asked the party cadre to mingle with the people and explain the welfare schemes of BRS government to them. The BRS leaders should aside the differences, if any, and strove for the victory of the party candidates in the ensuing elections.